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    Volunteer Donation Drive for Venezuela

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    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    06.26.2026

    Video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Residents from communities across Panama donated and organized humanitarian supplies for delivery to support communities in Venezuela affected by recent earthquakes in Panama City, Panama, June 26, 2026. The donated supplies help provide immediate relief to communities affected by the earthquakes by providing food, hygiene products, baby supplies and other essential items while recovery efforts continue. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 17:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012617
    VIRIN: 260626-A-WU359-2727
    Filename: DOD_111804714
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteer Donation Drive for Venezuela, by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    PNP
    Panama
    JSCG-P
    VENearthquake

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