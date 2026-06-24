Volunteer Donation Drive for Venezuela

Residents from communities across Panama donated and organized humanitarian supplies for delivery to support communities in Venezuela affected by recent earthquakes in Panama City, Panama, June 26, 2026. The donated supplies help provide immediate relief to communities affected by the earthquakes by providing food, hygiene products, baby supplies and other essential items while recovery efforts continue. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 17:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012617
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-WU359-2727
|Filename:
|DOD_111804714
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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