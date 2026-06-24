Volunteer Donation Drive for Venezuela

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012617" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Residents from communities across Panama donated and organized humanitarian supplies for delivery to support communities in Venezuela affected by recent earthquakes in Panama City, Panama, June 26, 2026. The donated supplies help provide immediate relief to communities affected by the earthquakes by providing food, hygiene products, baby supplies and other essential items while recovery efforts continue. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)