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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Outgoing Seattle District Commander Montage: Col. Kathryn P. Sanborn

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    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Video by Nicole Celestine 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    60-second montage of outgoing USACE, Seattle District Commander, toward Change of Command, July 17, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 17:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012615
    VIRIN: 260622-A-VA654-9640
    PIN: 2026061
    Filename: DOD_111804704
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US

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    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Outgoing Seattle District Commander Montage: Col. Kathryn P. Sanborn, by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Essayons
    Northwestern Division
    Seattle District
    USACE
    change of command

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