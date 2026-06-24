60-second montage of outgoing USACE, Seattle District Commander, toward Change of Command, July 17, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 17:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012615
|VIRIN:
|260622-A-VA654-9640
|PIN:
|2026061
|Filename:
|DOD_111804704
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Outgoing Seattle District Commander Montage: Col. Kathryn P. Sanborn, by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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