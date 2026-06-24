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    Fort Hood Vs Fort Bliss Showdown at Fight Night

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    III Armored Corps Soldiers representing Fort Hood engage hand-to-hand against Soldiers representing Fort Bliss for the latest installment of Fight Night, a series of fast-paced boxing matches in rigorous tournament format, June 26, 2026, Abrams Physical Fitness Center, Fort Hood, Texas. The fourth installment of the Fight Night Championship Series marked the first appearance of Soldiers from Fort Bliss competing at Fort Hood, expanding the competition to include participants from multiple installations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)

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    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 16:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012614
    VIRIN: 260627-A-JW284-1001
    Filename: DOD_111804685
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

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    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Fort Hood Vs Fort Bliss Showdown at Fight Night, by SGT Myenn LaMotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    combatives
    Fight Night
    IIICORPS
    Fort Bliss
    Fort Hood
    Boxing

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