III Armored Corps Soldiers representing Fort Hood engage hand-to-hand against Soldiers representing Fort Bliss for the latest installment of Fight Night, a series of fast-paced boxing matches in rigorous tournament format, June 26, 2026, Abrams Physical Fitness Center, Fort Hood, Texas. The fourth installment of the Fight Night Championship Series marked the first appearance of Soldiers from Fort Bliss competing at Fort Hood, expanding the competition to include participants from multiple installations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)
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|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 16:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012614
|VIRIN:
|260627-A-JW284-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111804685
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Fort Hood Vs Fort Bliss Showdown at Fight Night, by SGT Myenn LaMotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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