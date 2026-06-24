Fort Hood Vs Fort Bliss Showdown at Fight Night

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012614" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

III Armored Corps Soldiers representing Fort Hood engage hand-to-hand against Soldiers representing Fort Bliss for the latest installment of Fight Night, a series of fast-paced boxing matches in rigorous tournament format, June 26, 2026, Abrams Physical Fitness Center, Fort Hood, Texas. The fourth installment of the Fight Night Championship Series marked the first appearance of Soldiers from Fort Bliss competing at Fort Hood, expanding the competition to include participants from multiple installations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)



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