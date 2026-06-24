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    Fleet Exercise 250 | Spanish Ship to Shore Maneuver

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    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Weston Lindstrom 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Marines with the Spanish marine corps conduct ship to shore movement during Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 27, 2026. FLEETEX 250 represents the United States’ commitment to layer defense of the homeland through forward-deployed forces and reinforces interoperability with allies and partners through collective maritime security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Weston Lindstrom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 19:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012613
    VIRIN: 260627-M-NL718-2001
    Filename: DOD_111804659
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Exercise 250 | Spanish Ship to Shore Maneuver, by LCpl Weston Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Navy250, America250, II MEF, USMC, Freedom250, FLEETEX

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