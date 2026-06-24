Fleet Exercise 250 | Spanish Ship to Shore Maneuver

Marines with the Spanish marine corps conduct ship to shore movement during Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 27, 2026. FLEETEX 250 represents the United States’ commitment to layer defense of the homeland through forward-deployed forces and reinforces interoperability with allies and partners through collective maritime security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Weston Lindstrom)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 19:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012613
|VIRIN:
|260627-M-NL718-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111804659
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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