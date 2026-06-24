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    Freedom Fest 2026 JBLM Fight Night

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    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Video by Sgt. Taylor Zacherl  

    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific)

    Soldiers assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) competed in the Freedom Fest 2026 Fight Night at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 26, 2026. JBLM Fight Night, part of Freedom Fest 2026, brought service members together in a combatives tournament that highlighted physical fitness, discipline and close-quarters readiness while celebrating America’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Taylor Zacherl)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 16:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012612
    VIRIN: 260626-A-DK957-1004
    Filename: DOD_111804629
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

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    This work, Freedom Fest 2026 JBLM Fight Night, by SGT Taylor Zacherl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    America250
    America 250
    Freedom250
    freedom 250

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