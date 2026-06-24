Freedom Fest 2026 JBLM Fight Night Before and After

Soldiers assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) announce themselves before and after they compete in the Freedom Fest 2026 JBLM Fight Night at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 26, 2026. JBLM Fight Night, part of Freedom Fest 2026, brought service members together in a combatives tournament that highlighted physical fitness, discipline and close-quarters readiness while celebrating America’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Taylor Zacherl)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 16:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012611
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-DK957-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111804626
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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