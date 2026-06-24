Freedom Fest 2026 JBLM Fight Night Before and After

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012611" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) announce themselves before and after they compete in the Freedom Fest 2026 JBLM Fight Night at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 26, 2026. JBLM Fight Night, part of Freedom Fest 2026, brought service members together in a combatives tournament that highlighted physical fitness, discipline and close-quarters readiness while celebrating America’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Taylor Zacherl)