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    Fleet Exercise 250 | Spanish marines conduct air insertions, reconnaissance and patrols alongside U.S. Marines

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    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Video by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Spanish marines conduct aerial inserts, reconnaissance and patrols alongside U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, and Charlie Company, 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion during Fleet Exercise 250 (FLEETEX) on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 27, 2026. FLEETEX 250 represents the United States’ commitment to layer defense of the homeland through forward-deployed forces and reinforces interoperability with allies and partners through collective maritime security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 19:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012609
    VIRIN: 260627-M-DC083-1001
    PIN: 000028
    Filename: DOD_111804574
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

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    This work, Fleet Exercise 250 | Spanish marines conduct air insertions, reconnaissance and patrols alongside U.S. Marines, by Cpl Osmar VasquezHernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Navy250, Freedom250, II MEF, USMC, America250, FLEETEX

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