(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    The Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), activated by Secretary Rubio on June 25 in response to the devastating earthquakes arrives in Venezuela

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VENEZUELA

    06.26.2026

    Video by Mark CHURMS 

    U.S. Department of State           

    The Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), activated by Secretary Rubio on June 25 in response to the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela leads the U.S. Government’s humanitarian response to the disaster at the authorization of President Donald J. Trump and is rapidly mobilizing to assist the people of Venezuela. The DART consists of disaster experts from across the Department of State, along with four urban search-and-rescue teams from the fire departments of Fairfax County, Virginia, Los Angeles County, California, and Miami Dade County and Miami City, Florida. The DART is responsible for assessing the situation, identifying priority humanitarian needs, and leading the U.S. Government’s response to the disaster.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 14:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012608
    VIRIN: 260626-O-NU539-5435
    Filename: DOD_111804502
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: VE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    response
    Venezuela
    State Department
    DART
    humanitarian
    VenEarthquake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video