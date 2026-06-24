The Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), activated by Secretary Rubio on June 25 in response to the devastating earthquakes arrives in Venezuela

The Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), activated by Secretary Rubio on June 25 in response to the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela leads the U.S. Government’s humanitarian response to the disaster at the authorization of President Donald J. Trump and is rapidly mobilizing to assist the people of Venezuela. The DART consists of disaster experts from across the Department of State, along with four urban search-and-rescue teams from the fire departments of Fairfax County, Virginia, Los Angeles County, California, and Miami Dade County and Miami City, Florida. The DART is responsible for assessing the situation, identifying priority humanitarian needs, and leading the U.S. Government’s response to the disaster.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 14:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012608
|VIRIN:
|260626-O-NU539-5435
|Filename:
|DOD_111804502
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|VE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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