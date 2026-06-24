1st BN, ARCG Celebrates Excellence and Tradition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012605" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Senior leadership, and families assigned to the 1st Battalion, Army Reserve Careers Group (ARCG), gather for a formal dining-out and awards ceremony in Massachusetts, June 17, 2026. Following the battalion's Change of Command ceremony, the evening event recognized outstanding achievements within the unit, featuring individual and team award presentations, a traditional fallen soldier table tribute, ceremonial toasts, and community fellowship. The formal Event highlighted the battalion's commitment to excellence, teamwork, and military tradition as they transition to a new chapter of leadership. (U.S. Army Reserve video by SGT. Najee TateMilton).