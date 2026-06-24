1st BN, ARCG Celebrates Excellence and Tradition

Senior leadership, and families assigned to the 1st Battalion, Army Reserve Careers Group (ARCG), gather for a formal dining-out and awards ceremony in Massachusetts, June 17, 2026. Following the battalion's Change of Command ceremony, the evening event recognized outstanding achievements within the unit, featuring individual and team award presentations, a traditional fallen soldier table tribute, ceremonial toasts, and community fellowship. The formal Event highlighted the battalion's commitment to excellence, teamwork, and military tradition as they transition to a new chapter of leadership. (U.S. Army Reserve video by SGT. Najee TateMilton).
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 12:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012605
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-OQ489-8868
|Filename:
|DOD_111804386
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|WESTOVER AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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