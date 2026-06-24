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    1st BN, ARCG Celebrates Excellence and Tradition

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    WESTOVER AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    Senior leadership, and families assigned to the 1st Battalion, Army Reserve Careers Group (ARCG), gather for a formal dining-out and awards ceremony in Massachusetts, June 17, 2026. Following the battalion's Change of Command ceremony, the evening event recognized outstanding achievements within the unit, featuring individual and team award presentations, a traditional fallen soldier table tribute, ceremonial toasts, and community fellowship. The formal Event highlighted the battalion's commitment to excellence, teamwork, and military tradition as they transition to a new chapter of leadership. (U.S. Army Reserve video by SGT. Najee TateMilton).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 12:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012605
    VIRIN: 260617-A-OQ489-8868
    Filename: DOD_111804386
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: WESTOVER AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US

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    TAGS

    ArcGIS
    ARCG HHC
    Army
    ARCG - Army Reserve Careers Group
    arcg-hhc

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