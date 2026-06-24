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    Sail250Maryland Interview

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    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth D Rodgers 

    Navy Office of Information, Reserve Component (NR-CHINFO)

    MA2 Dan Keyser checks in during Sail250Maryland.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 12:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1012599
    VIRIN: 260624-N-EB034-1001
    PIN: LJJK88
    Filename: DOD_111804276
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sail250Maryland Interview, by PO2 Kenneth D Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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