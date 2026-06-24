(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    68W Training - Annual Training 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BANGOR, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Video by Lt. Col. Margaret St. Pierre 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Maine National Guard

    68Ws train for the fight—but the skills they build save lives wherever they're needed.

    During annual training, Maine National Guard combat medics sharpened their ability to provide lifesaving care in realistic field conditions, preparing for the Army's evolving focus on large-scale combat operations while strengthening the medical readiness of the force.

    That training doesn't only prepare Soldiers for combat. The same fundamentals of emergency medicine, patient assessment, and casualty care are invaluable during domestic response missions, from disaster relief to search and rescue operations here in Maine.

    No matter the mission, readiness begins long before the call comes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 07:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012594
    VIRIN: 260610-Z-DG846-3002
    Filename: DOD_111804141
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: BANGOR, MAINE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 68W Training - Annual Training 2026, by LTC Margaret St. Pierre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video