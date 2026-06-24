68Ws train for the fight—but the skills they build save lives wherever they're needed.
During annual training, Maine National Guard combat medics sharpened their ability to provide lifesaving care in realistic field conditions, preparing for the Army's evolving focus on large-scale combat operations while strengthening the medical readiness of the force.
That training doesn't only prepare Soldiers for combat. The same fundamentals of emergency medicine, patient assessment, and casualty care are invaluable during domestic response missions, from disaster relief to search and rescue operations here in Maine.
No matter the mission, readiness begins long before the call comes.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 07:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012594
|VIRIN:
|260610-Z-DG846-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_111804141
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|BANGOR, MAINE, US
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|0
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|0
This work, 68W Training - Annual Training 2026, by LTC Margaret St. Pierre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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