68W Training - Annual Training 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012594" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

68Ws train for the fight—but the skills they build save lives wherever they're needed.



During annual training, Maine National Guard combat medics sharpened their ability to provide lifesaving care in realistic field conditions, preparing for the Army's evolving focus on large-scale combat operations while strengthening the medical readiness of the force.



That training doesn't only prepare Soldiers for combat. The same fundamentals of emergency medicine, patient assessment, and casualty care are invaluable during domestic response missions, from disaster relief to search and rescue operations here in Maine.



No matter the mission, readiness begins long before the call comes.