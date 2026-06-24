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    Kentucky Airmen provide tactical airlift for RAFL26

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    DENMARK

    06.18.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force members of the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, provide tactical airlift support to NATO Allies throughout the month of June at Karup Air Base, Denmark, as part of Ramstein Flag 2026. RAFL26 is an Allied Air Command large-scale, multi-location and joint operating area exercise with 18 participating nations and more than 200 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 20:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012579
    VIRIN: 260618-Z-ZW877-1001
    Filename: DOD_111803741
    Length: 00:09:03
    Location: DK

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Kentucky Airmen provide tactical airlift for RAFL26, by TSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    C130J
    123AW
    National Guard
    NATO
    Ramstein Flag 2026
    RAFL26DNK

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