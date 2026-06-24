Kentucky Airmen provide tactical airlift for RAFL26

U.S. Air Force members of the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, provide tactical airlift support to NATO Allies throughout the month of June at Karup Air Base, Denmark, as part of Ramstein Flag 2026. RAFL26 is an Allied Air Command large-scale, multi-location and joint operating area exercise with 18 participating nations and more than 200 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 20:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012579
|VIRIN:
|260618-Z-ZW877-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111803741
|Length:
|00:09:03
|Location:
|DK
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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