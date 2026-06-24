A welcoming ceremony is held during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore, June 26, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Soren V.P. Quinata)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 18:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012570
|VIRIN:
|260626-N-NT298-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111803533
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 260626-N-NT298-1001, by PO3 Soren Quinata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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