B-Roll Package: Blue Angels Rehearsal

U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, The Blue Angels, execute aerial maneuvers during a practice run over Baltimore harbor June 26, 2026, during SAIL250. Sail250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events together throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jonas Kott)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 18:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012564
|VIRIN:
|260626-N-IH546-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111803487
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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