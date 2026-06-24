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    B-Roll Package: Blue Angels Rehearsal

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    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Jonas Kott 

    Naval District Washington

    U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, The Blue Angels, execute aerial maneuvers during a practice run over Baltimore harbor June 26, 2026, during SAIL250. Sail250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events together throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jonas Kott)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 18:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012564
    VIRIN: 260626-N-IH546-2001
    Filename: DOD_111803487
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Package: Blue Angels Rehearsal, by SA Jonas Kott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    TALLSHIPS
    250th Anniversary
    America250
    Freedom250
    Sail250 Maryland and Air Show Baltimore
    Sail250 Maryland

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