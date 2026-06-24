U.S. Service Members Volunteer at Catholic Charities Share Food Network during Sail 250 MD

U.S. service members volunteer at Catholic Charities Share Food Network, June 26, 2026, during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 17:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012561
|VIRIN:
|260626-N-JU947-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_111803390
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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