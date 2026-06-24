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    B-Roll: Adm. Stephen Koehler speaks at the RIMPAC opening ceremony

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    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Video by OR-5 Shaun Chatfield 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Navy Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks at the Exercise Rim of the Pacific opening ceremony at the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 24, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Australian Navy video by LSIS Shaun Chatfield)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 20:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012560
    VIRIN: 260624-O-N0842-1002
    Filename: DOD_111803380
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, B-Roll: Adm. Stephen Koehler speaks at the RIMPAC opening ceremony, by OR-5 Shaun Chatfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26, RIMPAC 26, Partners, Integrated, Prepared, Third Fleet

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