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    Reel: 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducts Organization Day at American Lake

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    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Video by Spc. Noah Martin 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducts Organizational Day at American Lake, Washington, June 18, 2026. This is an annual event that strengthens bonds for service members and families of 1st SFG.

    1st SFG(A) conducts special operations throughout the U.S. Pacific Command areas of responsibility, in order to support command objectives and U.S. national interests. The group maintains and employs units of action to execute the full spectrum of special operations at a moment's notice with allies, partners, and the joint force. Committed to excellence and pursuit of tactical mastery, the group aims to uphold the legacy as the Indo-Pacific’s preferred, and most lethal special operations entity. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Noah Martin)

    This video was altered for security purposes in accordance with USSOCOM Manual 360-1.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 18:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012558
    VIRIN: 260618-A-KS490-1001
    Filename: DOD_111803296
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Reel: 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducts Organization Day at American Lake, by SPC Noah Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    org day
    family event
    1SFG(A)
    Fort Lewis (part of Joint Base Lewis - McChord
    ORG DAY EVENT

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