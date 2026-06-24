Reel: 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducts Organization Day at American Lake

1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducts Organizational Day at American Lake, Washington, June 18, 2026. This is an annual event that strengthens bonds for service members and families of 1st SFG.
1st SFG(A) conducts special operations throughout the U.S. Pacific Command areas of responsibility, in order to support command objectives and U.S. national interests. The group maintains and employs units of action to execute the full spectrum of special operations at a moment's notice with allies, partners, and the joint force. Committed to excellence and pursuit of tactical mastery, the group aims to uphold the legacy as the Indo-Pacific’s preferred, and most lethal special operations entity. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Noah Martin)
This video was altered for security purposes in accordance with USSOCOM Manual 360-1.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 18:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012558
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-KS490-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111803296
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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