Medical Service Corps 109th Anniversary Brig. Gen. Roger S. Giraud Message

For more than a century, Medical Service Corps officers have strengthened the force through leadership, innovation, operational support, and unwavering commitment to Soldier and family readiness.
Brig. Gen. Roger S. Giraud honors the legacy, service, and continued impact of the Medical Service Corps across Army Medicine as we remain focused on building combat-ready medical forces and delivering trusted care wherever our Nation calls.
Happy 109th Anniversary to the Army Medical Service Corps!
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 16:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012547
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-FX286-3168
|Filename:
|DOD_111803150
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
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|0
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|0
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