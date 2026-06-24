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    Medical Service Corps 109th Anniversary Brig. Gen. Roger S. Giraud Message

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    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Video by Jennifer Donnelly 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    For more than a century, Medical Service Corps officers have strengthened the force through leadership, innovation, operational support, and unwavering commitment to Soldier and family readiness.

    Brig. Gen. Roger S. Giraud honors the legacy, service, and continued impact of the Medical Service Corps across Army Medicine as we remain focused on building combat-ready medical forces and delivering trusted care wherever our Nation calls.

    Happy 109th Anniversary to the Army Medical Service Corps!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 16:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012547
    VIRIN: 260626-A-FX286-3168
    Filename: DOD_111803150
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

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    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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