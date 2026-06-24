Medical Service Corps 109th Anniversary Brig. Gen. Roger S. Giraud Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012547" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

For more than a century, Medical Service Corps officers have strengthened the force through leadership, innovation, operational support, and unwavering commitment to Soldier and family readiness.



Brig. Gen. Roger S. Giraud honors the legacy, service, and continued impact of the Medical Service Corps across Army Medicine as we remain focused on building combat-ready medical forces and delivering trusted care wherever our Nation calls.



Happy 109th Anniversary to the Army Medical Service Corps!