June is National PTSD Awareness Month. It is a time to bring this condition out of the shadows, recognize its signs, and learn how to better support loved ones, neighbors, and veterans who are navigating the path to recovery.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 16:02
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1012545
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-JC790-1013
|Filename:
|DOD_111803122
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Shedding Light on the Invisible Wounds of Trauma during PTSD Awareness Month, by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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