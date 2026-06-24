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    Shedding Light on the Invisible Wounds of Trauma during PTSD Awareness Month

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    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Video by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    June is National PTSD Awareness Month. It is a time to bring this condition out of the shadows, recognize its signs, and learn how to better support loved ones, neighbors, and veterans who are navigating the path to recovery.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 16:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1012545
    VIRIN: 260626-A-JC790-1013
    Filename: DOD_111803122
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Shedding Light on the Invisible Wounds of Trauma during PTSD Awareness Month, by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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