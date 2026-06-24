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    I Corps Freedom Fest Run

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    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Video by Sgt. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord participate in the annual Freedom Fest Unit Run led by Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, Commanding General of I Corps, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 26, 2026. The Freedom Fest Unit Run is a joint base-wide event bringing together thousands of Soldiers to build esprit de corps, foster community, and celebrate America's 250th birthday. The event features a mass formation run, a commanding general's address, and an aviation flyover. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sar Paw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 15:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012534
    VIRIN: 260626-A-GV482-1001
    Filename: DOD_111802913
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

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    This work, I Corps Freedom Fest Run, by SGT Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JBLM
    I Corps
    Freedom250
    America 250th
    Freedom Fest Run

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