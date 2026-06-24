I Corps Freedom Fest Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012534" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord participate in the annual Freedom Fest Unit Run led by Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, Commanding General of I Corps, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 26, 2026. The Freedom Fest Unit Run is a joint base-wide event bringing together thousands of Soldiers to build esprit de corps, foster community, and celebrate America's 250th birthday. The event features a mass formation run, a commanding general's address, and an aviation flyover. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sar Paw)