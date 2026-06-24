I Corps Freedom Fest Run

Soldiers assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord participate in the annual Freedom Fest Unit Run led by Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, Commanding General of I Corps, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 26, 2026. The Freedom Fest Unit Run is a joint base-wide event bringing together thousands of Soldiers to build esprit de corps, foster community, and celebrate America's 250th birthday. The event features a mass formation run, a commanding general's address, and an aviation flyover. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sar Paw)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 15:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012534
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-GV482-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111802913
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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