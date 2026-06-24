Buffalo District Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012525" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Aaron Anderson assumes command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District from Lt. Col. Robert Burnham during a change of command ceremony at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library auditorium in Buffalo, New York, June 26, 2026. Brig. Gen. Daniel Herlihy, commander of the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, presided over the ceremony which marked the transfer of leadership and responsibility for the district.