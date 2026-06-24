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    Buffalo District Change of Command

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    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Video by Lucas Morrow 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Aaron Anderson assumes command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District from Lt. Col. Robert Burnham during a change of command ceremony at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library auditorium in Buffalo, New York, June 26, 2026. Brig. Gen. Daniel Herlihy, commander of the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, presided over the ceremony which marked the transfer of leadership and responsibility for the district.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 14:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012525
    VIRIN: 260626-A-IQ439-2298
    Filename: DOD_111802711
    Length: 00:31:40
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

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    This work, Buffalo District Change of Command, by Lucas Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District
    Change of Command

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