Buffalo District Change of Command

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Aaron Anderson assumes command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District from Lt. Col. Robert Burnham during a change of command ceremony at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library auditorium in Buffalo, New York, June 26, 2026. Brig. Gen. Daniel Herlihy, commander of the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, presided over the ceremony which marked the transfer of leadership and responsibility for the district.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 14:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012525
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-IQ439-2298
|Filename:
|DOD_111802711
|Length:
|00:31:40
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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