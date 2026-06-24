Trilateral Framework Signing Ceremony Between the United States, Lebanon, and Israel

Secretary Marco Rubio participates in a Trilateral Framework Signing Ceremony, with State Department Counselor Dan Holler, Lebanese Ambassador to the United States Nada Hamadeh Moawad, and Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, between the United States, Lebanon, and Israel at the Department of State, on June 26, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 14:02
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1012522
|Filename:
|DOD_111802564
|Length:
|00:09:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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