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    Trilateral Framework Signing Ceremony Between the United States, Lebanon, and Israel

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    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary Marco Rubio participates in a Trilateral Framework Signing Ceremony, with State Department Counselor Dan Holler, Lebanese Ambassador to the United States Nada Hamadeh Moawad, and Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, between the United States, Lebanon, and Israel at the Department of State, on June 26, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 14:02
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1012522
    Filename: DOD_111802564
    Length: 00:09:15
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

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    TAGS

    Signing Ceremony
    State Department
    Marco Rubio
    Trilateral Framework Signing
    Trilateral Framework

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