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    2026 Soldier Recovery Unit Change of Command

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    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Video by Jesse Leger 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    The Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU), on Fort Bragg, N. C., conducted a Change of Command ceremony today, Friday, June 26th in The Tranquility Garden. LTC John D. Radnoczi relinquished command to LTC David G. Schlaseman.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 13:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012519
    VIRIN: 260626-D-QZ892-6148
    Filename: DOD_111802523
    Length: 00:38:03
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Soldier Recovery Unit Change of Command, by Jesse Leger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Soldier Recovery Unit
    Fort Bragg
    Change of Command

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