2026 Soldier Recovery Unit Change of Command

The Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU), on Fort Bragg, N. C., conducted a Change of Command ceremony today, Friday, June 26th in The Tranquility Garden. LTC John D. Radnoczi relinquished command to LTC David G. Schlaseman.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 13:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012519
|VIRIN:
|260626-D-QZ892-6148
|Filename:
|DOD_111802523
|Length:
|00:38:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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