Davis-Monthan hosts PJ Immersion Day for Special Warfare candidates

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012516" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 306th Rescue Squadron host a Pararescue Immersion Day for potential U.S. Air Force Special Warfare candidates at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 15, 2026. The event brought together candidates from across Arizona and Southern California interested in AFSPECWAR careers, allowing them to participate in physical training, engage with active-duty operators and learn about the responsibilities of pararescuemen. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)