Davis-Monthan hosts PJ Immersion Day for Special Warfare candidates

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 306th Rescue Squadron host a Pararescue Immersion Day for potential U.S. Air Force Special Warfare candidates at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 15, 2026. The event brought together candidates from across Arizona and Southern California interested in AFSPECWAR careers, allowing them to participate in physical training, engage with active-duty operators and learn about the responsibilities of pararescuemen. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 13:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012516
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-NX073-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111802502
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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