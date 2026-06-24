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    Davis-Monthan hosts PJ Immersion Day for Special Warfare candidates

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    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 306th Rescue Squadron host a Pararescue Immersion Day for potential U.S. Air Force Special Warfare candidates at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 15, 2026. The event brought together candidates from across Arizona and Southern California interested in AFSPECWAR careers, allowing them to participate in physical training, engage with active-duty operators and learn about the responsibilities of pararescuemen. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 13:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012516
    VIRIN: 260615-F-NX073-2001
    Filename: DOD_111802502
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Davis-Monthan hosts PJ Immersion Day for Special Warfare candidates, by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    306th Rescue Squadron

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