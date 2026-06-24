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    CPR 8 Change of Command

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Darnell Johnson 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    Amphibious Squadron 8 holds change of command ceremony aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during the Amphibious Squadron 8 change of command ceremony, June 26, 2026. Iwo Jima is in-port at Naval Station Norfolk following a deployment to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darnell Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 12:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012505
    VIRIN: 260626-N-PF269-1002
    PIN: 100001
    Filename: DOD_111802318
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, CPR 8 Change of Command, by SA Darnell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    lhd 7
    CPR 8
    change of command

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