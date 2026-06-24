CPR 8 Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012505" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Amphibious Squadron 8 holds change of command ceremony aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during the Amphibious Squadron 8 change of command ceremony, June 26, 2026. Iwo Jima is in-port at Naval Station Norfolk following a deployment to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darnell Johnson)