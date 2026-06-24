CPR 8 Change of Command

Amphibious Squadron 8 holds change of command ceremony aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during the Amphibious Squadron 8 change of command ceremony, June 26, 2026. Iwo Jima is in-port at Naval Station Norfolk following a deployment to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darnell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 12:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012505
|VIRIN:
|260626-N-PF269-1002
|PIN:
|100001
|Filename:
|DOD_111802318
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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Amphibious Squadron 8 Holds Change of Command
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