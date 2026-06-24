C-2A Greyhound Final Ride

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012494" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Two C-2A Greyhounds, attached to the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 40, carrying Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander of U.S. 2nd Fleet, and other passengers take off from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a multilateral maritime exercise in the Atlantic Ocean, making the last ever catapult launches by Greyhounds from a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, June 25, 2026. Nimitz is underway taking part in Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250, a series of structured multilateral training events at-sea, aimed at building cohesiveness, validating tactical procedures, and strengthening the interoperability of participating units—which include warships, aircraft, and crews from the U.S. and 13 partner and allied nations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Megan Schwengel)