C-2A Greyhound Final Ride

Two C-2A Greyhounds, attached to the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 40, carrying Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander of U.S. 2nd Fleet, and other passengers take off from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a multilateral maritime exercise in the Atlantic Ocean, making the last ever catapult launches by Greyhounds from a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, June 25, 2026. Nimitz is underway taking part in Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250, a series of structured multilateral training events at-sea, aimed at building cohesiveness, validating tactical procedures, and strengthening the interoperability of participating units—which include warships, aircraft, and crews from the U.S. and 13 partner and allied nations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Megan Schwengel)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 12:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012494
|VIRIN:
|260625-N-MH895-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111802074
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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