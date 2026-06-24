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    C-2A Greyhound Final Ride

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    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Jacome 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Two C-2A Greyhounds, attached to the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 40, carrying Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander of U.S. 2nd Fleet, and other passengers land on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a multilateral maritime exercise in the Atlantic Ocean, making the last ever arrested landings by Greyhounds onboard a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, June 25, 2026. Nimitz is underway taking part in Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250, a series of structured multilateral training events at-sea, aimed at building cohesiveness, validating tactical procedures, and strengthening the interoperability of participating units—which include warships, aircraft, and crews from the U.S. and 13 partner and allied nations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Edward Jacome)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 12:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012493
    VIRIN: 260625-N-ET289-1001
    Filename: DOD_111802062
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-2A Greyhound Final Ride, by PO2 Edward Jacome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    underway
    C-2 Greyhound
    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)
    C-2A Greyhound logistics aircraft

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