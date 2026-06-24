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    Nimitz Participates in 13 Fleet Exercise with 13 partner and Allied Nations

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    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Video by Seaman Johnathan McCune 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Twenty-six ships from 13 partner and allied nations steam in formation with Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as part of Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250 in the Atlantic Ocean, June 25, 2026. Nimitz is underway taking part in Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250, a series of structured multilateral training events at-sea, aimed at building cohesiveness, validating tactical procedures, and strengthening the interoperability of participating units—which include warships, aircraft, and crews from the U.S. and 13 partner and ally nations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Johnathan McCune)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 12:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012491
    VIRIN: 260625-N-DL801-1001
    Filename: DOD_111802050
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: US

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    This work, Nimitz Participates in 13 Fleet Exercise with 13 partner and Allied Nations, by SN Johnathan McCune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    underway
    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)
    Partner & Allies
    FLEETEX 250

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