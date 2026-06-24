Nimitz Participates in 13 Fleet Exercise with 13 partner and Allied Nations

Twenty-six ships from 13 partner and allied nations steam in formation with Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as part of Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250 in the Atlantic Ocean, June 25, 2026. Nimitz is underway taking part in Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250, a series of structured multilateral training events at-sea, aimed at building cohesiveness, validating tactical procedures, and strengthening the interoperability of participating units—which include warships, aircraft, and crews from the U.S. and 13 partner and ally nations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Johnathan McCune)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 12:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012491
|VIRIN:
|260625-N-DL801-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111802050
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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