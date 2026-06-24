42d ABW commander introduction

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012488" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Gallucci, 42d Air Base Wing commander, discusses his background, leadership philosophy and priorities at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 16, 2026. Gallucci assumed command of the 42d ABW on June 5, 2026, and now leads the wing responsible for supporting Air University and more than 40 mission partners across Maxwell and Gunter Annex. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)