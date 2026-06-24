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    42d ABW commander introduction

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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Gallucci, 42d Air Base Wing commander, discusses his background, leadership philosophy and priorities at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 16, 2026. Gallucci assumed command of the 42d ABW on June 5, 2026, and now leads the wing responsible for supporting Air University and more than 40 mission partners across Maxwell and Gunter Annex. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 11:29
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1012488
    VIRIN: 260616-F-UQ930-1001
    Filename: DOD_111802010
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

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    42d ABW, Maxwell Air Force Base, Meet the commander, commander, crusader, change of command

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