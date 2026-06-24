42d ABW commander introduction

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Gallucci, 42d Air Base Wing commander, discusses his background, leadership philosophy and priorities at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 16, 2026. Gallucci assumed command of the 42d ABW on June 5, 2026, and now leads the wing responsible for supporting Air University and more than 40 mission partners across Maxwell and Gunter Annex. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 11:29
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1012488
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-UQ930-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111802010
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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