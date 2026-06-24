video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012486" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 celebrates 75 years of honorable service at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, June 23, 2026. Marine Helicopter Transport Squadron (HMR) 162, the "Golden Eagles", was activated on June 30, 1951, and in August 2006, they transitioned to VMM-162 and the MV-22B Osprey. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. David Ornelas Baeza) This video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Adobe Stock.