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    US, Vietnamese partners conduct explosive ordnance disposal familiarization during Pacific Friendship 2026

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    QUANG TRI, VIETNAM

    06.25.2026

    Video by Spc. Brooke Saleem 

    18th Theater Medical Command

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Gillian Scott, an explosive ordnance disposal officer assigned to 716th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, is interviewed during an Explosive Ordnance Disposal classroom and familiarization event as part of Pacific Friendship 2026 in Quảng Trị, Vietnam, June 26, 2026. Scott discussed how U.S. and Vietnamese military-to-military partners exchanged knowledge and best practices related to the use of their respective EOD detection and clearing tools. Pacific Friendship is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral engagement focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster response, as well as medical and engineering activities, to strengthen the partnership between the United States and Vietnam in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.
    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brooke Saleem)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 09:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1012481
    VIRIN: 260626-A-HJ041-4912
    PIN: 260126-A
    Filename: DOD_111801719
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: QUANG TRI, VN

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    This work, US, Vietnamese partners conduct explosive ordnance disposal familiarization during Pacific Friendship 2026, by SPC Brooke Saleem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    PP26
    pacificpartnership26
    pf26
    PacificFriendship

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