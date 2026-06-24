US, Vietnamese partners conduct explosive ordnance disposal familiarization during Pacific Friendship 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012481" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Gillian Scott, an explosive ordnance disposal officer assigned to 716th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, is interviewed during an Explosive Ordnance Disposal classroom and familiarization event as part of Pacific Friendship 2026 in Quảng Trị, Vietnam, June 26, 2026. Scott discussed how U.S. and Vietnamese military-to-military partners exchanged knowledge and best practices related to the use of their respective EOD detection and clearing tools. Pacific Friendship is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral engagement focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster response, as well as medical and engineering activities, to strengthen the partnership between the United States and Vietnam in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

(U.S. Army video by Spc. Brooke Saleem)