NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 26, 2026) Video spot bringing awareness to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay about the NSA Souda Bay Riders group, a motorcycle group that provides information, resources and assistance to motorcycle riders on the installation. Armed Forces Network Souda Bay is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kristine McDavid.)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 08:44
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1012444
|VIRIN:
|260616-N-KR191-3049
|Filename:
|DOD_111801424
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay Riders Group, by PO3 Kristine McDavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.