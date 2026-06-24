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    Naval Support Activity Souda Bay Riders Group

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    GREECE

    06.15.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kristine McDavid 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 26, 2026) Video spot bringing awareness to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay about the NSA Souda Bay Riders group, a motorcycle group that provides information, resources and assistance to motorcycle riders on the installation. Armed Forces Network Souda Bay is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kristine McDavid.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 08:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1012444
    VIRIN: 260616-N-KR191-3049
    Filename: DOD_111801424
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GR

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay Riders Group, by PO3 Kristine McDavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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