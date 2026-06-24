727th Air Mobility Squadron Air Force Terminal of the Year

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012443" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Wes Ekwall, 727th Air Mobility Squadron commander and Maj. Andy Pelletier, 727th AMS director of operations speak to the personnel of the 727th AMS on their achievements that earned them the Air Force Terminal of the Year award at RAF Mildenhall, England.