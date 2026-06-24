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    727th Air Mobility Squadron Air Force Terminal of the Year

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    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.24.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Wes Ekwall, 727th Air Mobility Squadron commander and Maj. Andy Pelletier, 727th AMS director of operations speak to the personnel of the 727th AMS on their achievements that earned them the Air Force Terminal of the Year award at RAF Mildenhall, England.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 07:22
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1012443
    VIRIN: 260626-F-WG663-1000
    Filename: DOD_111801396
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

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    This work, 727th Air Mobility Squadron Air Force Terminal of the Year, by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    727th Air Mobility Squadron
    721st Aerial Port Squadron
    award
    Terminal of the year

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