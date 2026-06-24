727th Air Mobility Squadron Air Force Terminal of the Year

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Wes Ekwall, 727th Air Mobility Squadron commander and Maj. Andy Pelletier, 727th AMS director of operations speak to the personnel of the 727th AMS on their achievements that earned them the Air Force Terminal of the Year award at RAF Mildenhall, England.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 07:22
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1012443
|VIRIN:
|260626-F-WG663-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111801396
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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