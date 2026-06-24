NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 26, 2026) Video informing Sailors across Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay on the importance of uniform standards and regulations as stated on MyNavyHR. Armed Forces Network (AFN) Souda Bay is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NSA Souda Bay. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Donahue)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 06:49
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1012437
|VIRIN:
|260626-N-XJ090-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111801197
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Uniform Standards and Regulations, by PO3 Hannah Donahue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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