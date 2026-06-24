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    Uniform Standards and Regulations

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    GREECE

    06.25.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Donahue 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 26, 2026) Video informing Sailors across Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay on the importance of uniform standards and regulations as stated on MyNavyHR. Armed Forces Network (AFN) Souda Bay is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NSA Souda Bay. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Donahue)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 06:49
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1012437
    VIRIN: 260626-N-XJ090-1001
    Filename: DOD_111801197
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GR

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Uniform Standards and Regulations, by PO3 Hannah Donahue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFN Souda Bay, NSA Souda Bay, AFN, Souda Bay, Team Souda

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