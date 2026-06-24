Pacific Friendship and Pacific Partnership 2026 conduct dental exchange in Vietnam

U.S. Army and Navy dental professionals, alongside multinational partners, provide dental care at a combined Pacific Friendship-Pacific Partnership 2026 dental event in Quảng Trị, Vietnam, June 25, 2026. Pacific Friendship is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral engagement focusing on the U.S.-Vietnamese People’s Army’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as various medical and engineering activities to advance the mutual interest of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Hunter Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 05:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012434
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-NG416-9750
|Filename:
|DOD_111801069
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|VN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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