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    Pacific Friendship and Pacific Partnership 2026 conduct dental exchange in Vietnam

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    VIETNAM

    06.24.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hunter Garcia 

    18th Theater Medical Command

    U.S. Army and Navy dental professionals, alongside multinational partners, provide dental care at a combined Pacific Friendship-Pacific Partnership 2026 dental event in Quảng Trị, Vietnam, June 25, 2026. Pacific Friendship is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral engagement focusing on the U.S.-Vietnamese People’s Army’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as various medical and engineering activities to advance the mutual interest of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Hunter Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 05:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012434
    VIRIN: 260625-A-NG416-9750
    Filename: DOD_111801069
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: VN

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    TAGS

    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    FriendsPartnerAllies
    PP26
    pacificpartnership26
    pf26
    PacificFriendship

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