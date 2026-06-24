(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Camp Fuji Change of Command 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    06.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Taylor and Airman 1st Class Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado

    AFN Tokyo

    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji held its change of command ceremony on June 24, 2026. This ceremony allowed Marines to bid farewell to outgoing commanding officer, Marine Corps Colonel Scott Welborn as well as welcome Marine Corps Colonel Sung Kim to the command. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 00:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012427
    VIRIN: 260624-F-BU960-1001
    Filename: DOD_111801005
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SHIZUOKA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Fuji Change of Command 2026, by SSgt Marcus Taylor and A1C Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Fuji
    Ceremony
    Marine
    Marine Corps
    Japan
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video