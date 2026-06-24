Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji held its change of command ceremony on June 24, 2026. This ceremony allowed Marines to bid farewell to outgoing commanding officer, Marine Corps Colonel Scott Welborn as well as welcome Marine Corps Colonel Sung Kim to the command. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 00:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012427
|VIRIN:
|260624-F-BU960-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111801005
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SHIZUOKA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Fuji Change of Command 2026, by SSgt Marcus Taylor and A1C Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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