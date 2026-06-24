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    Tsukiji Fish Market - Pacific Passport

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    TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.22.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado and Seaman Apprentice Evan Iannazzo

    AFN Tokyo

    This video highlights the things visitors can see and do at Tsukiji Fish Market in Tokyo. This was filmed both inside the old auction area and at the outer market. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 00:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012426
    VIRIN: 260623-F-BU960-1001
    Filename: DOD_111800995
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tsukiji Fish Market - Pacific Passport, by A1C Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado and SA Evan Iannazzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Vlog
    Pacific Passport
    AFN
    Japan
    Market
    Tsukiji

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