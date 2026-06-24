This video highlights the things visitors can see and do at Tsukiji Fish Market in Tokyo. This was filmed both inside the old auction area and at the outer market. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 00:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012426
|VIRIN:
|260623-F-BU960-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111800995
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tsukiji Fish Market - Pacific Passport, by A1C Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado and SA Evan Iannazzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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