Tsukiji Fish Market - Pacific Passport

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012426" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video highlights the things visitors can see and do at Tsukiji Fish Market in Tokyo. This was filmed both inside the old auction area and at the outer market. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)