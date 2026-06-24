(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Pacific Update - B-29 Memorial Ceremony 2026 - NO GRAPHICS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    06.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Pacific Update covering the B-29 Memorial Ceremony at Shizuoka Sengen Shrine on Saturday, June 20th, 2026. This ceremony allowed Airmen of the 374th Airlift Wing and Japanese allies to remember the midair collision of a B-29 Superfortress that claimed the lives of 23 U.S. Aircrew members, alongside nearly 2,000 Japanese civilians who perished in the resulting air raid.

    (Courtesy Footage by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 00:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012425
    VIRIN: 260620-F-BS430-1002
    Filename: DOD_111800994
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SHIZUOKA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update - B-29 Memorial Ceremony 2026 - NO GRAPHICS, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    374th Airlift Wing
    B-29
    Ceremony
    Japan
    Memorial
    Yokota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video