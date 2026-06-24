Pacific Update - B-29 Memorial Ceremony 2026 - NO GRAPHICS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012425" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Pacific Update covering the B-29 Memorial Ceremony at Shizuoka Sengen Shrine on Saturday, June 20th, 2026. This ceremony allowed Airmen of the 374th Airlift Wing and Japanese allies to remember the midair collision of a B-29 Superfortress that claimed the lives of 23 U.S. Aircrew members, alongside nearly 2,000 Japanese civilians who perished in the resulting air raid.



(Courtesy Footage by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Wood)