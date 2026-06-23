Pacific Update - B-29 Memorial Ceremony 2026

Pacific Update covering the B-29 Memorial Ceremony at Shizuoka Sengen Shrine on Saturday, June 20th, 2026. This ceremony allowed Airmen of the 374th Airlift Wing and Japanese allies to remember the midair collision of a B-29 Superfortress that claimed the lives of 23 U.S. Aircrew members, alongside nearly 2,000 Japanese civilians who perished in the resulting air raid.
(Courtesy Footage by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 00:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012422
|VIRIN:
|260620-F-BS430-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111800982
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SHIZUOKA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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