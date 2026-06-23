Pacific Update - Yokota Bataan Death NO GRAPHIC March 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012420" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On June 10, 2026, service members, civilians, and the community at Yokota Air Base, Japan, gathered to honor the resilience, sacrifice, and memory of the tens of thousands of American and Filipino prisoners of war who endured the grueling Bataan Death March of 1942.



This video captures the physical and mental endurance of the participants as they complete the memorial ruck march. By carrying the weight and pushing through the miles, these participants pay tribute to the heroes of World War II and ensure their legacy of grit and ultimate sacrifice is never forgotten.