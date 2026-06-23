On June 10, 2026, service members, civilians, and the community at Yokota Air Base, Japan, gathered to honor the resilience, sacrifice, and memory of the tens of thousands of American and Filipino prisoners of war who endured the grueling Bataan Death March of 1942.
This video captures the physical and mental endurance of the participants as they complete the memorial ruck march. By carrying the weight and pushing through the miles, these participants pay tribute to the heroes of World War II and ensure their legacy of grit and ultimate sacrifice is never forgotten.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 00:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012420
|VIRIN:
|260610-N-GE102-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111800945
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update - Yokota Bataan Death NO GRAPHIC March 2026, by SA Evan Iannazzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.