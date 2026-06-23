U.S. service members and civilians attend the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., June 25, 2026. The Great American State Fair is a national celebration of America's 250th anniversary, bringing together all 50 states and U.S. territories on the National Mall to showcase the people, innovation, history, and traditions that have shaped the Nation over the past two and a half centuries. (U.S. video by Cpl. Elisa Ruiz, Lance Cpl. Kriti Chhetri, and Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 23:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012416
|VIRIN:
|260625-M-MO231-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111800815
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Great American State Fair 2026 (B-Roll), by LCpl Kriti Chhetri, LCpl Elijua Guel and Cpl Elisa Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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