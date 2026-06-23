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    Lt. Col. Ryan Jones Interview at the Great American State Fair 2026

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kriti Chhetri and Cpl. Elisa Ruiz

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ryan Jones, an Intel Officer with Joint Task Force National Capital Region, discusses the significance of the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., June 25, 2026. The Great American State Fair is a national celebration of America's 250th anniversary, bringing together all 50 states and U.S. territories on the National Mall to showcase the people, innovation, history, and traditions that have shaped the Nation over the past two and a half centuries. (U.S. video by Cpl. Elisa Ruiz and Lance Cpl. Kriti Chhetri)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 23:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1012415
    VIRIN: 260624-M-MO231-1003
    Filename: DOD_111800812
    Length: 00:08:03
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, Lt. Col. Ryan Jones Interview at the Great American State Fair 2026, by LCpl Kriti Chhetri and Cpl Elisa Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army
    America 250
    freedom 250
    GreatAmericanStateFair2026
    GASF26
    Great American State Fair

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