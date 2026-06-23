U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ryan Jones, an Intel Officer with Joint Task Force National Capital Region, discusses the significance of the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., June 25, 2026. The Great American State Fair is a national celebration of America's 250th anniversary, bringing together all 50 states and U.S. territories on the National Mall to showcase the people, innovation, history, and traditions that have shaped the Nation over the past two and a half centuries. (U.S. video by Cpl. Elisa Ruiz and Lance Cpl. Kriti Chhetri)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 23:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1012415
|VIRIN:
|260624-M-MO231-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111800812
|Length:
|00:08:03
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Ryan Jones Interview at the Great American State Fair 2026, by LCpl Kriti Chhetri and Cpl Elisa Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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