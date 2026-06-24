The Korea America Friendship Society has hosted its annual festival and awards banquet, celebrating decades of partnership. The event has brought together United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces service members alongside ROK Government officials. The evening has featured bilateral award presentations and has concluded with a vibrant musical performance, celebrating the deep cultural bonds and the ironclad commitment that have defined the partnership.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 02:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012406
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-FP383-8596
|Filename:
|DOD_111800779
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KAFS Festival 2026 & Friendship Awards BQT, by PFC Tae Won Han, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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