KAFS Festival 2026 & Friendship Awards BQT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012406" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Korea America Friendship Society has hosted its annual festival and awards banquet, celebrating decades of partnership. The event has brought together United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces service members alongside ROK Government officials. The evening has featured bilateral award presentations and has concluded with a vibrant musical performance, celebrating the deep cultural bonds and the ironclad commitment that have defined the partnership.