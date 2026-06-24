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    KAFS Festival 2026 & Friendship Awards BQT

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    SOUTH KOREA

    06.16.2026

    Video by Pfc. Tae Won Han 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    The Korea America Friendship Society has hosted its annual festival and awards banquet, celebrating decades of partnership. The event has brought together United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces service members alongside ROK Government officials. The evening has featured bilateral award presentations and has concluded with a vibrant musical performance, celebrating the deep cultural bonds and the ironclad commitment that have defined the partnership.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 02:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012406
    VIRIN: 260617-A-FP383-8596
    Filename: DOD_111800779
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

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    This work, KAFS Festival 2026 & Friendship Awards BQT, by PFC Tae Won Han, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USFK
    KAFS
    indo -pacific
    AFN
    Korea

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