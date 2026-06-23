(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CAC Security - Protect the Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.23.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs 

    AFN Kunsan

    CAC security is an important part of protecting important information from our adversaries. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 21:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1012405
    VIRIN: 260624-F-FE180-8283
    Filename: DOD_111800777
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAC Security - Protect the Mission, by SrA Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video