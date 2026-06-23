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    Don't let the mold win!

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    SOUTH KOREA

    06.25.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens 

    AFN Kunsan

    An airman combats mold by ensuring the dehumidifier remains operational. This video was created to remind dorm airmen to empty the water reservoirs and maintain their dehumidifiers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 21:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012404
    VIRIN: 260626-F-SO714-2134
    Filename: DOD_111800756
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Don't let the mold win!, by SrA Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    dorm
    dehumidifier
    Dorm Airman
    Kunsan

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