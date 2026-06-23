An airman combats mold by ensuring the dehumidifier remains operational. This video was created to remind dorm airmen to empty the water reservoirs and maintain their dehumidifiers.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 21:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012404
|VIRIN:
|260626-F-SO714-2134
|Filename:
|DOD_111800756
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Don't let the mold win!, by SrA Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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