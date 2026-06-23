Honoring tradition and welcoming new leadership. 1st BN ARCG

Soldiers and leadership assigned to the 1st Battalion, Army Reserve Careers Group (ARCG), participate in the 1st BN, ARCG Change of Command ceremony preparation, rehearsals, and official briefings in Massachusetts, June 16, 2026. The event marks the formal transition of command authority within the battalion, bringing together regional career counselors, non-commissioned officers, and senior leaders to honor the unit's legacy and welcome incoming leadership.(U.S Army Reserve Photos By SGT. Najee TateMilton).
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 21:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012402
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-OQ489-7399
|Filename:
|DOD_111800723
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|WESTOVER AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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