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    Honoring tradition and welcoming new leadership. 1st BN ARCG

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    WESTOVER AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Video by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    Soldiers and leadership assigned to the 1st Battalion, Army Reserve Careers Group (ARCG), participate in the 1st BN, ARCG Change of Command ceremony preparation, rehearsals, and official briefings in Massachusetts, June 16, 2026. The event marks the formal transition of command authority within the battalion, bringing together regional career counselors, non-commissioned officers, and senior leaders to honor the unit's legacy and welcome incoming leadership.(U.S Army Reserve Photos By SGT. Najee TateMilton).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 21:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012402
    VIRIN: 260617-A-OQ489-7399
    Filename: DOD_111800723
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: WESTOVER AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US

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    ARCG ARCC USAR JROTC
    ARCG HHC
    ARCG - Army Reserve Careers Group
    arcg--army-reserve-careers-group

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