Honoring tradition and welcoming new leadership. 1st BN ARCG

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012402" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers and leadership assigned to the 1st Battalion, Army Reserve Careers Group (ARCG), participate in the 1st BN, ARCG Change of Command ceremony preparation, rehearsals, and official briefings in Massachusetts, June 16, 2026. The event marks the formal transition of command authority within the battalion, bringing together regional career counselors, non-commissioned officers, and senior leaders to honor the unit's legacy and welcome incoming leadership.(U.S Army Reserve Photos By SGT. Najee TateMilton).