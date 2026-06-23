Ohio Air National Guard commander retires

The Ohio National Guard hosts a retirement ceremony for Maj. Gen. David B. Johnson, commander of the Ohio Air National Guard, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, June 7, 2026. After starting his career as an enlisted jet engine mechanic in 1986, Johnson retires following his tenure as the OHANG commander and assistant adjutant general for Air, where he led more than 5,000 personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson and Airman Olivia Hoyt, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 21:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012401
|VIRIN:
|260607-Z-UU033-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111800711
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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