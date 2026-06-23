Ohio Air National Guard commander retires

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012401" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Ohio National Guard hosts a retirement ceremony for Maj. Gen. David B. Johnson, commander of the Ohio Air National Guard, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, June 7, 2026. After starting his career as an enlisted jet engine mechanic in 1986, Johnson retires following his tenure as the OHANG commander and assistant adjutant general for Air, where he led more than 5,000 personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson and Airman Olivia Hoyt, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)