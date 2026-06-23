(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ohio Air National Guard commander retires

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    The Ohio National Guard hosts a retirement ceremony for Maj. Gen. David B. Johnson, commander of the Ohio Air National Guard, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, June 7, 2026. After starting his career as an enlisted jet engine mechanic in 1986, Johnson retires following his tenure as the OHANG commander and assistant adjutant general for Air, where he led more than 5,000 personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson and Airman Olivia Hoyt, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 21:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012401
    VIRIN: 260607-Z-UU033-1001
    Filename: DOD_111800711
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio Air National Guard commander retires, by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Retirement Ceremony
    General Officer
    Ohio National Guard
    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    David B. Johnson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video