2026 Memorial Tournament ‘Salute to Service’ honors Ohio National Guard, military

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012400" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ohio National Guard members are honored during the Memorial Tournament’s “Salute to Service” day at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, June 3, 2026. Conducted in conjunction with the annual PGA Tour event, Salute to Service featured a celebratory brunch honoring the military, while select service members also had the opportunity to be caddies during a pro-am event. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)