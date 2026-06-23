2026 Memorial Tournament ‘Salute to Service’ honors Ohio National Guard, military

Ohio National Guard members are honored during the Memorial Tournament’s “Salute to Service” day at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, June 3, 2026. Conducted in conjunction with the annual PGA Tour event, Salute to Service featured a celebratory brunch honoring the military, while select service members also had the opportunity to be caddies during a pro-am event. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 21:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012400
|VIRIN:
|260604-Z-DJ450-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111800700
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|DUBLIN, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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