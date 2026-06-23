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    2026 Memorial Tournament ‘Salute to Service’ honors Ohio National Guard, military

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    DUBLIN, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Moeger 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Ohio National Guard members are honored during the Memorial Tournament’s “Salute to Service” day at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, June 3, 2026. Conducted in conjunction with the annual PGA Tour event, Salute to Service featured a celebratory brunch honoring the military, while select service members also had the opportunity to be caddies during a pro-am event. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 21:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012400
    VIRIN: 260604-Z-DJ450-1001
    Filename: DOD_111800700
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: DUBLIN, OHIO, US

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    This work, 2026 Memorial Tournament ‘Salute to Service’ honors Ohio National Guard, military, by SFC Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Jack Nicklaus
    Salute to Service
    Ohio National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Golf

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