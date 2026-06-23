(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Our Service: This We’ll Defend

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Moeger 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Ohio National Guard Soldiers and Airmen reflect on service, purpose and their commitment to defend the nation and their communities in the latest episode of the “Our Service” video series. Created alongside the America 250 campaign, the series highlights the people behind the mission as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary. “This We’ll Defend” focuses on the enduring call to serve, showing how Soldiers and Airmen carry forward a legacy of duty, readiness and sacrifice in uniform and beyond. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 21:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012398
    VIRIN: 260622-Z-DJ450-1001
    Filename: DOD_111800696
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Our Service: This We’ll Defend, by SFC Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    This We'll Defend
    Deployment
    Ohio National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    America250
    Freedom250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video