Our Service: This We’ll Defend

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012398" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ohio National Guard Soldiers and Airmen reflect on service, purpose and their commitment to defend the nation and their communities in the latest episode of the “Our Service” video series. Created alongside the America 250 campaign, the series highlights the people behind the mission as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary. “This We’ll Defend” focuses on the enduring call to serve, showing how Soldiers and Airmen carry forward a legacy of duty, readiness and sacrifice in uniform and beyond. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)