Ohio National Guard Soldiers and Airmen reflect on service, purpose and their commitment to defend the nation and their communities in the latest episode of the “Our Service” video series. Created alongside the America 250 campaign, the series highlights the people behind the mission as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary. “This We’ll Defend” focuses on the enduring call to serve, showing how Soldiers and Airmen carry forward a legacy of duty, readiness and sacrifice in uniform and beyond. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 21:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012398
|VIRIN:
|260622-Z-DJ450-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111800696
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Our Service: This We’ll Defend, by SFC Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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