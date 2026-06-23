USFJ Freedom 250

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012397" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Two hundred and fifty years ago, our nation was forged by those who fought for liberty. Today, U.S. service members at home and abroad embody that same spirit. Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Damian, U.S. Forces Japan command senior enlisted leader, presents a message from USFJ for the Freedom 250 celebration. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)