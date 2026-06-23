(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USFJ Freedom 250

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.24.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    United States Forces Japan

    Two hundred and fifty years ago, our nation was forged by those who fought for liberty. Today, U.S. service members at home and abroad embody that same spirit. Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Damian, U.S. Forces Japan command senior enlisted leader, presents a message from USFJ for the Freedom 250 celebration. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 20:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012397
    VIRIN: 260625-F-RI665-1001
    Filename: DOD_111800693
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFJ Freedom 250, by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    anniversary
    U.S. Japan alliance
    celebration
    America 250
    freedom 250
    U.S. Forces Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video