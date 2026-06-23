USFJ Freedom 250

Two hundred and fifty years ago, our nation was forged by those who fought for liberty. Today, U.S. service members at home and abroad embody that same spirit. Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Damian, U.S. Forces Japan command senior enlisted leader, presents a message from USFJ for the Freedom 250 celebration. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 20:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012397
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-RI665-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111800693
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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